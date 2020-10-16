Sheriff Youngblood hopes new advisory council creates stronger ties with community

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said he’s hoping the new Communitywide Advisory Council can help build stronger ties between KCSO and the people of Kern County.

The council is a partnership between the sheriff’s office and the Martin Luther King CommUNITY initiative. It was formed as the country witnessed widespread protests against police brutality following the shooting of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Youngblood says he hopes the effort will lead to better outcomes when deputies are responding to reports of criminal activity. He said one thing people can do right now is sign up for the Smart911 service.

“You can register and if you have someone in the home who has a special need or a mental health issue the dispatcher can give that information to deputies so we’re better prepared when we get there and deal with it in a better way than we would have in the past,” Youngblood said on 17 News at Sunrise Thursday.

You can sign up at this website and download their mobile app.