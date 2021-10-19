Sheriff Youngblood appointed to Congressional Badge of Bravery Review Board

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy appointed Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood to the State and Local Law Enforcement Congressional Badge of Bravery Review Board today.

The review board is within the U.S. Department of Justice and is comprised of men and women who are extremely knowledgeable in the field of state and local law enforcement. The board’s job is to make recommendations to the U.S. Attorney General on individuals for the Congressional Badge of Honor.

“I have had the pleasure of working with Sheriff Youngblood on a variety of local issues over the years. And throughout our countless interactions, one thing is clear: he cares about our community,” said McCarthy. “With his decades of experience working in law enforcement, I have no doubt that he has the qualifications to make a positive impact on the Review Board, and that he will make our community proud.”

A Badge of Bravery is awarded to individuals in law enforcement who have engaged in exceptional acts of bravery while in the line of duty.

These medals are awarded annually by the U.S. Attorney General.