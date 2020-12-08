Sheriff urges residents to follow state health guidelines, says deputies will not enforce stay-at-home order

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In a video posted to social media today, Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood urged residents to follow state health guidelines amid the stay-at-home order but stopped short from saying the department will enforce it.

Youngblood said over the next three weeks, he’s going to stay at home as much as possible, socially distance, wash his hands frequently and wear a mask while in public and is encouraging all Kern County residents to do the same.

“Leadership is not defined by issuing orders. Leadership is by example,” he said in the video. “I’m going to do my part to slow the COVID spread down. What I’m not going to do as sheriff is make criminals out of good citizens in my county. We’re not going to be out there enforcing the governor’s orders, but I trust that you will do the right thing.”