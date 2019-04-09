Updated: Sheriff's Office searching for missing autistic 17-year-old boy Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Francisco Vejar Jr. / Photo: Kern County Sheriff's Office [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Francisco Vejar Jr. / Photo: Kern County Sheriff's Office [ + - ]

Updated 4:14 p.m.: Vejar has been found unharmed. Video of him was taken at 1201 E. Truxtun Ave.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's helping locating a missing autistic boy.

The juvenile, Francisco Vejar Jr., is a 17-year-old Hispanic male described as 5-foot-9 and 140 pounds, according to sheriff's officials. He was last seen Tuesday morning at the Ruggenberg Career Center at 610 Ansol Lane wearing a black sweatshirt, red shirt and blue jeans.

He's been missing since 10:15 a.m. when he did not return from a bathroom break.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Sheriff's Office at 861-3110.