Updated: Sheriff's Office searching for missing autistic 17-year-old boy
Updated 4:14 p.m.: Vejar has been found unharmed. Video of him was taken at 1201 E. Truxtun Ave.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's helping locating a missing autistic boy.
The juvenile, Francisco Vejar Jr., is a 17-year-old Hispanic male described as 5-foot-9 and 140 pounds, according to sheriff's officials. He was last seen Tuesday morning at the Ruggenberg Career Center at 610 Ansol Lane wearing a black sweatshirt, red shirt and blue jeans.
He's been missing since 10:15 a.m. when he did not return from a bathroom break.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Sheriff's Office at 861-3110.
