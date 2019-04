The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 53-year-old Taft woman as suspicious.

The coroner's office said Twila Michelle Rash died Monday at Kern Medical nearly two months after first being hospitalized.

KCSO is investigating following the initial incident on Feb. 19 in the 200 block of Pierce Street in Taft. It's still unclear what the response was for.

The coroner has not determined a cause for Rash's death.