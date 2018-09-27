Sheriff's office asks for help solving 2016 killing of 19-year-old in East Bakersfield Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Exavier Tappin / Courtesy Kern County Sheriff's Office [ + - ]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff's Office is renewing its calls for help to solve the 2016 killing of a 19-year-old man in East Bakersfield.

Sheriff's officials said there have not been arrests made in the killing of Exavier Tappin.

The shooting happened on Nov. 12, 2016. The sheriff's office said he was found shot in a home near the 1300 block of Bernard Street and later died of his wounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 322-4040.