Sheriff Donny Youngblood says KCSO will not respond to calls for large gatherings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood addressed Governor Gavin Newsom’s recent stay-at-home order in a video posted to social media on Friday. According to Youngblood, KCSO will not respond to calls for large gatherings.

Youngblood’s full statement is as follows:

“We are aware of the Governor’s stay-at-home order that was issued yesterday. I just want you and the public to understand that the Sheriff’s Office will not respond to calls of service simply because of large gatherings or large crowds. I want you to understand that if there’s a problem other than that, we certainly will respond to that, but we are not going to respond simply to people that are gathering at a house where there’s too many [people].”

Along with a video from Sheriff Youngblood, social media posts included the following message:

“The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is aware of the Governor’s new limited stay-at-home order that is set to go into effect on Saturday, November 21, at 10 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office encourages the community to voluntarily follow the guidelines set by the California Department of Public Health. If you are out in public, it is important to protect yourself by wearing a mask and social distancing. While it has always been our policy to encourage this responsible behavior, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office will not be enforcing the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew. Deputies will not respond to calls for service that are based solely on non-compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines. We will continue to address reports of criminal activity related to public safety and our Kern County citizens. We trust in the community to take precautions as appropriate.”