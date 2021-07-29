Sheriff Donny Youngblood honors fallen deputy with badge patch

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood is honoring fallen deputy Phillip Campas by adding a patch with Campas’ badge number — 1392 — onto his own badge.

Youngblood shared a photo of the altered badge on social media yesterday. This is just one of many tributes to Campas that have popped up in recent days, such as a billboard bearing his badge number at 24th and L streets in downtown Bakersfield and American flags flown at half-staff across the county.

Campas was killed in the line of duty on Sunday in a deadly shooting on Wasco that also took the lives of three community members.