BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood is joining the ranks of some of the county’s most famous celebrities.

This weekend a star with Youngblood’s name was added to the sidewalk outside the Fox Theater.

Youngblood’s star sits next to the star honoring country music legend Merle Haggard.

Youngblood has been the Kern County sheriff since 2006.