Local News

Sheriff Donny Youngblood discusses his trip to US-Mexico border with President Trump

Posted: Apr 12, 2019 12:54 AM PDT

Updated: Apr 12, 2019 12:54 AM PDT

Sheriff Donny Youngblood was on 17 News at Sunrise on Thursday, talking about his trip to the US-Mexico border last week with President Donald Trump.

Earlier this week, officials said border crossings were at a 12-year high for March.

More than 53,000 people traveling as part of families were apprehended, up from 36,000 in February.

Sheriff Youngblood said he spoke to Border Patrol who told him people would take taxis along the border until they got to an open area, and cross into the United States.

He called the experience "eye opening."

"The border security is an issue that is not a President Trump issue, it's a national security issue," Yongblood said. 

"People need to put Trump out of the equation, put Congress out of the equation and look at our border security and demand that we take action and come up with a plan for people to migrate, to come into our country, but it can't be illegally."

Sheriff Youngblood also talked about Assembly Bill 392.

The bill would change use of force rules for police.

It would allow officers to use deadly force only when "necessary" to prevent imminent and serious injury or death as opposed to "reasonable."

Sheriff Youngblood called the effort dangerous.

He said it would create dangerous situations for officers who have to make split-second, life or death decisions. 

The sheriff says he favors a bill being supported by other sheriffs that emphasizes de-escalation.

Watch the full segment from 17 News at Sunrise below:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Women's History

  • Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere
    Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere

    A designer who grew up in Knoxville now has celebrities like Blake Lively and Angelina Jolie wear her jewelry. When you meet Diana Warner, you realize she is down to earth yet fearless - a combination that spells success.

  • Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music
    Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music

    Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music

    Dolly Parton went from one of twelve children born to a sharecropper in the mountains of Tennessee to one of music's most celebrated acts.

  • Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims
    Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims

    Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims

    Her office may never know how many times Texans are human trafficked but calls into the National Human Trafficking Hotline can give a snapshots . In 2017, Texas had 2,459 calls. Most calls came from the Houston area, then San Antonio, then Dallas, then Austin, then Fort Worth.

  • The Strength of the Lord
    The Strength of the Lord

    The Strength of the Lord

    Edith Maureen Mills is 102 years old and she has lived one inspiring life. A single mother of five who labored to provide for her family, she says God carried her through.

  • Leading into the Future
    Leading into the Future

    Leading into the Future

    Dr. Lynette Zelezny is a glass shattering leader who made history twice before ever stepping on the California State University Bakersfield campus.

  • A dash of love
    A dash of love

    A dash of love

    She's setting out to prove to her community that you can be a dedicated mother while chasing your dreams.

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center