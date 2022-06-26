BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center is teaming up with Pet Rescue Pilots, Marley’s Mutts, and BARCs Rescue to give 180 local at-risk dogs a second chance.

A massive rescue effort kicks off this weekend with more than 50 dogs on their way to forever homes in Canada.

One group traveling by car and the other by plane. One hundred thirty more dogs will take the same trip over the next few months.

“You’ve got to see 30 dogs get on a bus that are bound for Montana,” Julie Johnson the executive director of the City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center said. “This is just one vehicle that we’re using to transport a total of 180 dogs over the next couple months.”

This comes as the Bakersfield Animal Care Center has been over capacity for months. Every time a dog gets adopted or transferred, their spots quickly get replaced with the next stray that’s taken in.

“These pups have been discarded in our community and we are doing everything in our power to save lives,” Johnson said.

Local dog owners said people should only add pets to their families if they’re ready for that responsibility or overcrowding in local shelters will only get worse.

“These shelters they do not have the capacity to care for all these animals,” Kaitlyn Corral a dog owner said. “You see animals all the time, the strays, they’re just walking around.”

“It’s so important to have all animals be adopted,” Randall Guimarra a dog owner said. “You go and see some of the conditions they are in at some of these places. Animals deserve better. All of these animals deserve to be in a home.”

A seemingly endless influx of stray animals forcing shelters to make tough life-or-death decisions.

“No shelter likes to euthanize at all, and this gives us a little breathing room. But we know by tomorrow these kennels will be filled up again,” Johnson said.

The City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center is asking everyone to please be responsible and keep your dogs inside and safe during this Fourth of July holiday.