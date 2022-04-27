BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As of 4:27 p.m. Wednesday, ReadyKern’s shelter in place issue has been reduced to the residences of San Rocca Court.

It has been lifter for all other areas.

Alert system ReadyKern issued a shelter in place for those who live or work near Hageman Road and Mohawk Street and Fruitvale Avenue in northwest Bakersfield due to a gas leak.

The incident is affecting Fruitvale Avenue east to Knudsen Drive, between Westlake Drive south to Krebs Road, according to the issue.

“A Shelter in Place order means go indoors, shut and lock doors and windows. Prepare to self-sustain until further notice and/or contacted by emergency personnel for additional direction,” ReadyKern said.

Anyone with physical limitations who may require assistance should call the Aging and Adult Services hotline at 1-855-264-6565.

If you have an emergency, call 911.

Any questions should be directed at Kern County Information and Referral Services at 2-1-1.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.