Shell Fire burns 250 acres along I-5 at Grapevine

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters working to contain a 250-acre brush fire Sunday afternoon along Interstate 5 near Grapevine Road.

The fire, known as the Shell Fire, was first sparked by a car fire in northbound lanes of I-5 just south of Grapevine Road at around 1 p.m. Flames spread to the hillside.

Motorists can expect delays in the area.

