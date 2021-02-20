She said yes!: Fox Theater marquee used in marriage proposal

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A very important, life-changing question was recently posted prominently on the Fox Theater marquee.

Earlier this week, Austin proposed to his girlfriend Madison with a sign on the marquee and she said yes, the theater said in posts on social media.

“We’re happy to see she said yes!” the theater said. “Congratulations to the young couple!”

The Fox Theater is now offering dates in March to book a marquee message. To book a message, email info@thebakersfieldfox.com with the subject line Marquee Inspired. Dates are booked on a first-come, first-served basis.

The message is displayed for 24 hours at a cost of $200. For an extra $100, the theater’s neon lights are turned on for an hour at sunset.