BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One museum in Downtown Bakersfield is spreading the jaw-some news about a quirk in the Central Valley.

The shark exhibit at Panama-Buena Vista Museum of Natural History & Science, teaches visitors about Carcharodon/Carcharocles megalodon sharks along with their counterparts. This lesson coincides with recent findings of shark teeth throughout Central Valley Bakersfield and is something you can really sink your teeth into before summer vacation ends.

Through the high amounts of rain, shark teeth have been washed out of dirt-beds and onto the sides of roads and pathways. Shark teeth are all over Kern County due to this portion of California being underwater millions of years ago. Through tectonic plates moving, this portion of land has been exposed and inhabitable.

There is often a misconception that Sharktooth Hill is able to be visited freely, however it is private property. Unless they are hosting “fossil search parties,” exploring the property is considered trespassing.

Instead, keep an eye out for shark teeth on hiking paths and off-roading sites. Visitors are often walking over shark teeth on hikes without even being aware of it.

The Panama Buena Vista Museum of Natural History and Science location and hours of operation can be found below.

Address: 2018 Chester Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93301

Hours: