BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Child sex trafficking bill, Senate Bill 14, which was authored by Bakersfield Senator Shannon Grove, passed the Assembly Appropriations Committee Friday.

SB-14 will now classify child sex trafficking as a “serious felony” in the Golden State and would categorize it under California’s “3 strikes” law.

The bill will advance to the Assembly floor for a full vote in the coming weeks.

If it passes there, the bill will proceed to the governor’s desk.