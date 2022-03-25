California Senator Shannon Grove announced Gail Zurek as her pick for woman of the year on Friday.

Grove applauded Gail for being a strong advocate for businesses in the area and supporting Visalia’s economic welfare for over 20 years. She credited her for putting Visalia on the map and giving the community a voice in the heartland of California.

Zurek is the President and CEO of the Visalia Chamber of Commerce. Grove chose her because of her mission and success in creating a business friendly community, a place where job creators are welcomed with open arms. They will also recognize her contributions to a flourishing economy and a healthy business environment for the sake of her community.

Every year Grove nominates a woman from the 16th Senate District for her hard work and dedication to improving the lives of others.

2020’s winner of the award was Rachelle Murcia, an anchor for a local television news station.

Senator Grove will hold the event next month.