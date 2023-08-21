BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — People are still “shaken up” about the emergency alerts and earthquake that struck Los Angeles County right in the middle of Tropical Storm Hilary.

During Sunday’s once-in-a-lifetime storm, parts of Southern California shook from a magnitude 5.1 earthquake a few miles southeast of Ojai, but that was after the Shake Alert notified smartphones.

Dr. Matthew Herman, a geology professor at California State University, Bakersfield, says the time the alert takes to reach your phone is based on distance; but even if it’s only seconds before the quake, those seconds can save lives.

Herman says to do the following once you get the alert: Drop, cover, and hold on.

That means drop to the ground, seek cover to protect yourself from falling objects and hold on until it’s over because the ground can violently shake you away from safety.

Herman says California is riddled with seismic stations measuring ground movement, and once the smaller waves from earthquakes reach the stations, the alert is sent out before the most destructive waves start to threaten lives and property.

You can download the MyShake app for free in the Apple or Google Play stores which sends warnings with a magnitude of 4.5 or higher to iPhone and Android users.

Updated Android phones automatically carry Android Earthquake Alerts, which uses the same technology as the MyShake App, and Wireless Emergency Alerts are automatically texted at no-cost for emergency situations like Amber Alerts, Presidential Alerts and extreme weather.

For more information, click here.