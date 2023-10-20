SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — Attention train enthusiasts: The city of Shafter is embarking on what the locals hope becomes an annual affair – Railroad Day at the Shafter Depot Museum.

The inaugural event takes place Saturday, Oct. 21, at 11 a.m. sharp, with an open house until 3 p.m. The museum is at 150 Central Valley Highway.

A wide assortment of railroad artifacts will be on display, including a new-old caboose, as well as a Fairmount motor car, a maintenance trailer with an assortment of tools, a block signal, and a pump car.

There will be local dignitaries, railroad historians, railroad songs, caboose stories and refreshments.

The event is free.