Shafter teen diagnosed with COVID-19

SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) – Joel Herrera, 19, says he was diagnosed with the virus on Thursday.

He says he had been dealing with a high fever and body aches for a few days. On Wednesday, he decided to go to Urgent Care and get tested. Less than 24 hours later he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

“A lot of stuff went through my mind,” said Herrera. “I was broken. Still to this day, I can’t get grasp why I tested positive to COVID-19. Why me, you know?”

Herrera works at a pharmacy where he believes he could have contracted the virus. He’s currently quarantined at home. No other family members have been tested at this time.

Herrera says he is currently experiencing mild symptoms and each day he feels better.

“It feels like the regular flu, you know. It doesn’t feel like anything else, [it doesn’t feel] like something you can’t beat. It’s a flu, that’s how I see it.”

Herrera says the thing he misses most while quarantined is spending time with his family. He says one recommendation for all Kern County residents.

“I would try to stay indoors, try to stay away from a lot of people and try to spend some time with your family, love on them because right now I can’t do that and it’s hurting me.”