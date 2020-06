SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Shafter has postponed its July 3 fireworks celebration to Sept. 5 amid concerns about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The city announced the postponement Wednesday.

“We are deeply saddened by the situation, the health and safety of our community is our main priority,” it said in a news release. “If all is well and guidelines permit, we will see you all in September!”