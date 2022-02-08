Shafter police officer involved in crash

SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — A Shafter police officer was involved in a crash near the Target Distribution Center in Shafter Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 6:15 a.m. a Shafter police officer was involved in a crash on Fanucci Way and Zachery Avenue in Shafter, according to CHP. The officer was attempting to overtake a speeding vehicle traveling southbound on Zachery Avenue when a vehicle turned left in front of the officer when the crash occurred.

The patrol vehicle had its lights on but it is unclear at this time whether the sirens were on at the time of the crash, according to CHP. The incident is still under investigation.

The police officer was taken to Kern Medical for a complaint of pain, according to CHP. The other driver was taken to Kern Medical out of an abundance of caution.

There are no details or description of the speeding vehicle the officer was trying to pull over at this time, according to CHP. Highway patrol is investigating the crash and the Shafter Police Department will be investigating the speeding vehicle.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.