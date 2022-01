BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Shafter says one of its police officers was injured Sunday morning in a crash on Lerdo Highway.

Few details of the crash were made available in a post on the city’s Facebook page, but asked residents to keep the officer, his family and the department in their thoughts and prayers.

The post also reminded motorists of driving cautiously in foggy conditions.

We will update this story as we learn more information.