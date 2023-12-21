BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Reports of package thefts prompted Shafter police to investigate a possible suspect who was driving a U-Haul truck.

Video shows a UPS driver drop packages off and shortly after, a suspect driving a U-Haul truck stops and picks them up. As of Dec. 21, Shafter police have the license plate number of the U-Haul truck and are currently investigating, said officials. The truck can be seen with a camel on the side.

Shafter police say the person who filed the report was able to retrieve her packages.

Shafter Police Department Lt. Marvin Gomez urges residents to be home when you know deliveries are coming and to have them delivered to secure lockers if you can’t be home.



