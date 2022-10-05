SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Shafter secured $6 million in funding for a new substation for the police department and fire department at Gossamer Road, according to a social media post.

“We need it,” Shafter Chief of Police Kevin Zimmermann told 17 News.

Shafter is a rapidly growing city with 2,400 new homes expected to be built by 2025 along the 7th Standard Corridor, according to Zimmermann.

“More homes, more people, greater need for calls,” Zimmermann said. “We want people to feel safe in their homes.”

Zimmermann said talks of a substation in this area have been on the table before his time as Chief of Police. And through a budget request through Senator Melissa Hurtado’s office, they were finally able to get it.

Zimmermann said the city will gradually hire officers to fill the substation. For example, during the current budget cycle, Zimmermann said the City Council approved one additional police officer position with the idea that eventually there would be enough personnel to sustain a 24/7 presence at the new substation.

Zimmermann said Senator Hurtado is set to come to the Shafter Police Department on Oct. 27 2 p.m. for a check presentation ceremony.