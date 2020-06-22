Shafter Police Department cracking down on illegal fireworks, asks for the community’s help

SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) – The Shafter Police Department is cracking down on illegal fireworks.

Shafter Chief of Police, Kevin Zimmerman, they have noticed a greater use of illegal fireworks this year. There is a real danger for property damage in fire-related to these illegal fireworks, said the police chief.

The department is asking the community’s help to curb the illegal firework situation. They ask if anyone sees somebody using illegal fireworks, call the police department at (661) 746-8500.

Dispatch ask to provide detailed information and be willing to to speak with officers when they arrive in the area.

The penalties for possessing and discharging illegal fireworks range from up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine all the way to 3 years in prison, and a $50,000 fine, said the department.