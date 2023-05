BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner’s office identified a man who died after his car collided with a power pole in the Buttonwillow area on April 9.

Jose Antonia Mendoza Torres, 18, of Shafter was driving a yellow Nissan westbound on 7th Standard Road, just west of Martin Avenue when he veered off the road and crashed into a power pole, according to the coroner’s office.

The force of the crash set the vehicle on fire, according to CHP. Mendoza died at the scene.