Shafter Library reopens today

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Shafter Library, closed since March 2020, reopens today through a collaboration between the city and Bakersfield College.

“As a city, we are deeply invested in education and are excited to be opening the new city-operated Shafter Library in partnership with Bakersfield College for our families,” Shafter Mayor Cathy Prout said in a news release. A ribbon-cutting event is scheduled at 4:30 p.m.

Last year, Shafter City Council voted to operate the library independently in partnership with BC. It was previously operated by Kern County Library.

Beginning Wednesday, the library and Shafter Learning Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The release said a significant investment has been made in new books, and community events will be regularly hosted, including bilingual family activity nights, Shafter history lectures and science demonstrations.

In 2014, the center was built as an extension of the library, offering classes, tutoring and computer access.