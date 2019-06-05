Shafter debates putting “In God We Trust” on its police cars

Does the phrase “In God We Trust” belong on police cars? That’s the issue that’s divided many Kern County communities.

Delano was first to give the green light for the slogan back in April. Bakersfield has been discussing the issue for the past month. And on Tuesday night, the idea was debated at Shafter city council.

Supporters argue that the slogan is already on our money. The phrase is also on the wall of the Bakersfield and Shafter City Council chambers.

“(Police) deserve our respect, they deserve our gratitude, but most of all our police officers deserve our prayer,” said Pastor Justin Medlock of Shafter Christian Fellowship.

It’s a personal issue for Medlock, who was a drug addict for 13 years. He says an arrest started his road to recovery.

“It was a police officer that god used to change my life,” he said.

Other supporters argue that it’s a case of patriotism.

It’s an issue Randy Thomasson felt so strongly about, he traveled five hours from Sacramento to speak at the Shafter city council meeting.

“That’s a godless government there and they have all these problems,” he said of his own city.

But opponents argue the slogan would make them feel alienated.

“When they say things like it’s history and tradition, where does that leave room for (non-believers)? Does that not make us as American as you?” said Shafter resident Estevan Ramirez.

Ramirez teaches in Delano where he just saw the decals put on their patrol cars. He recently moved to Shafter and wonders if they’re next.

“When you tell somebody they’re less patriotic, especially when you don’t know them, I think it’s a hateful statement,” he said.

He also says those who seem like they’re promoting peace and patriotism–are actually promoting exclusion: “I don’t think patriotism belongs to Christians or Muslims or Atheists or whoever, it’s a concept we can all embrace. In fact, it’s a concept that can unite us whereas this situation, they are using it to divide us.”

The Shafter City Council will make a decision in two weeks.

The Bakersfield city council will discuss this issue Wednesday night. As always, their meetings are at 5:15 p.m. in the City Council Chambers and are open to the public.