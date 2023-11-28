SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Shafter will be lighting the community’s Christmas tree again this year in December.

The city is hosting its annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on Monday, Dec. 4. Organizers say the ceremony will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Downtown Shafter Square, located at 320 Central Ave.

The event will feature Christmas performances, music and a variety of booths from Shafter Animal Control, Shafter Police Department and the Shafter Library and Learning Center with activities, books and stuffed animals, organizers said.

Santa Claus will, of course, make an appearance too.

