BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is partnering with Danny Morrison Media to honor the life of late Congressman John Lewis tonight in a virtual live stream. BC faculty will explore his life as a civil rights leader and career as a U.S. Congressman. Community leaders will also join in and reflect on how his lifelong pursuit of equality and justice impacted their lives.

The live stream will be shown on Danny Morrison Media's Facebook page at 6 p.m.