Sgt. Pushup coming to Bakersfield Wednesday to raise awareness for childhood hunger

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Patrick Parker, also known as “Sergeant Pushup,” is making a stop in Bakersfield on Wednesday to raise awareness for childhood hunger.

Parker is a decorated Iraq War veteran. He is bringing his pushup campaign to the Golden Empire Gleaners foodbank where he is expected to do 1,000 pushups. He has already provided more than 365,000 meals for children across the nation through his campaign.

“I love my country and I love doing pushups, so I thought, ‘I’m gonna create a character’ and Sgt. Pushup came into existence,” Parker said. “It’s about continuing to serve the nation, one pushup at a time.”

Parker also wrote two children’s comic workbooks to help teach children about COVID-19 and how not to spread germs.

To learn more about Sgt. Pushup, visit his website.

More local news on KGET.com