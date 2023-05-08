BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Bakersfield is seeing an increase in the number of sextortion schemes with a recent arrest of a Bakersfield man, 20, Friday on suspicion of sex-related offenses with at least three juvenile victims.

The investigation began in September involving an underage victim of sextortion and as it continued other victims were found, Bakersfield Police Department Sergeant Robert Pair said.

Many of these cases can lead to tragic outcomes, Pair said.

Sextortion is when an adult contacts a juvenile through technology and convinces them to send sexually explicit photos or videos, according to the FBI.

The adult then threatens to make the images public if the victim doesn’t send more or pay them.

“There’s been some tragic consequences as a result of these types of sextortion schemes where the victims have ultimately committed suicide out of fear of these photographs or videos being released,” Pair said.

Pair said teens are mainly being targeted on social media apps and cyber security specialist Ken Kuglin agreed and said he sees this happens most on apps like Snapchat and Instagram.

“It really gives the scammer a plethora of information about their target and they’re able to use all of that against them, and basically say I will ruin your life in a million ways I have all of this information,” Kuglin said.

Kuglin said that leads many children to try to deal with the scammers alone.

“They are young and scared they oftentimes don’t report it, don’t talk to their parents and just say ok I can make this go away by myself and just creates this cycle of violence against the teenager,” Kuglin said.

County Chief Information Technology Officer Mark Buonauro says that as a teen you can prevent this by:

not opening attachments from people you don’t know

not sharing anything online you wouldn’t want there permanently

Then Buonauro shares that parents can prevent this by:

monitoring apps used by their children

looking out for any signs of changed behavior.

“Stay as close as you can with your kids, get as involved as they’ll let you in their lives so you can kind of pick up on any nuanced changes that come up,” Buonauro said.

If you know a victim of “sextortion” call BPD at 661-326-3871 and for more tips on how to protect go here.