BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sewer line repairs are set to close a portion of Service Street from Nov. 6 through Nov. 24.

City officials say the impacted area will be Service Street between Chester Avenue and Eye Street. The closure is needed for crews to complete repairs in the area.

During the time of repairs, Service Street will be impassable to vehicles and pedestrians. Access for deliveries will be allowed on Eye Street, according to city officials.

Construction work may be postponed and rescheduled without notice due to weather and other unforeseen conditions.