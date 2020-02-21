Severed foot, bone among five human remains the Sheriff’s Office has been working to identify since 2017

(KGET)— The county is still working to identify the remains of five people that have been recovered since 2017, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

The first of these remains were found in December 2017. The department said that at around 11:11 a.m., the McFarland Police Department received a call about a suicide in the area of Perkins and Stradley avenues. When officers arrived, they found a Hispanic man hanging from a tree. The department then notified the Sheriff’s Office.

The man was described as being between 18 and 24 years old, medium build, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 183 pounds. He had short black hair, a thin mustache and was wearing a gray T-shirt, blue athletic-style pants with yellow vertical lines on the outside of both legs and black work boots.

The Sheriff’s Office said it contacted agencies to inquire about any active missing person cases. While several possibilities were raised, the department said they were all ruled out based on their descriptions or fingerprint comparisons.

The department says it has completed dental and body x-rays and have submitted DNA to the Department of Justice, but to date the man has not been identified.

The following information delves into the other four remains that the Sheriff’s Office is working on identifying. This information was provided as part of a California Public Records Act request.

Foot found

In July 2018, the Sheriff’s Office received a call at around 9:20 a.m. about human remains found at the Buena Vista Lake Campground, located at 13601 Ironbark Rd. The department said a family that was camping there found a severed foot covered by a sock in shallow water near the shoreline.

Deputies conducted a search of the area for other body parts but were unable to find any, the Sheriff’s Office said.

In conducting tests on the foot, the department said it was determined to be female. The DNA had been compared to that of the family of 20-year-old Baylee Despot, who went missing earlier that year, but was found to not be a match.

“We submitted the specimen to outside labs for purposes of obtaining an autosomal DNA profile to assist with genealogy searching, which currently continues,” Sheriff Donny Youngblood said. “To date, there have been no inquiries or possible matches. Cause and manner of death are undetermined.”

The body of Despot has yet to be found, according to the department. Despot is one of the Bakersfield 3 — three people who went missing in Bakersfield in spring 2018. The other two are Micah Holsonbake and James Kulstad.

Kulstad’s body has been found and identified and the Sheriff’s Office was able to link a severed arm that was found in the Kern River to Holsonbake. The rest of his body has not been recovered.

Bathroom discovery

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said that in November 2018, it received a call at around 8:08 a.m. about a deceased man found in the men’s restroom at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, located at 1000 S. Owens Street in Bakersfield.

The man was found by a city employee, the department said. He had been wearing work clothing with a person’s name on it. The company involved told deputies that the name of the person identified by the clothing was at work and was not deceased.

Efforts to identify the man through his DNA and other methods have been unsuccessful, the department said. The man is believed to have died from natural causes.

‘Mummified’ decedent

The Sheriff’s Office received a call at around 10:26 a.m. about a dead man, possibly a transient, found in the area of Manor Street and Denise Avenue in Bakersfield.

The department said the man was found in a wooded area near a bike path and that someone on the bike path discovered the body, which the department said “was mummified in appearance.”

While deputies were able to obtain fingerprints from the body, no prints were found on file, the department said.

The Coroner’s Office was able to determine that the man died from a methamphetamine overdose.

Two bones

The last and most recent of the unidentified remains the Sheriff’s Office is still working to identify was found in November 2019.

The department said two bones were found by a Search and Rescue team in Taft near the area of Highway 166 and Soda Lake Road. The bones were found a few days after a wrecked vehicle was discovered by the California Highway Patrol in the same area.

“The accident did not appear to be fresh and no body was located inside the vehicle,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

The department said the vehicle belonged to a man who had been missing from Lompoc since May 2017, 28-year-old Zacharey Wilks. According to KSBY 6 News, Wilks had left Lompoc on May 24 for a trip to Las Vegas but never arrived.

After an exam was completed, one of the bones was determined to be human and the other non-human, the Sheriff’s Office said. DNA has been sent to the DOJ for examination.

In addition, the Sheriff’s Office contacted Wilks’ family, which has submitted their DNA for comparison to see if the bone belonged to him.

“We are awaiting the comparison results to confirm (the bone’s) identity,” Youngblood said.