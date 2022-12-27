BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This is the first wave of several storms hitting Kern this week.

Storms don’t bring just water to our community. They also bring danger. It isn’t just about the flooded streets in town but it’s also about downed power lines and potential rock slides in the canyon.

With any storm like this drivers are at special risk. Heavy rain is expected to slam down on Kern County throughout the rest of the day and it doesn’t stop there.

“The rain is here all week so plan your week out. Plan to leave early. One of the main reason for crashes in dry conditions is speeding,” Tomas Martinez from the California Highway Patrol said.

The highway patrol said to never drive over a flooded area. There’s no way to tell what could be underneath that water. CHP said these common flooded areas aren’t just in Bakersfield.

“The outskirts of Bakersfield, Lamont and Arvin. Sometimes those roadways do flood in certain areas,” Martinez said.

In any storm with high winds and heavy rainfall, one of the biggest concerns is downed power lines and power outages. If you see a downed power line always assume it’s live and extremely dangerous. Avoid wet areas near the line, don’t touch it and call 911. PG&E says in case of power outages the best thing you can do is prepare.

Now if you have an emergency on the road and have to pull over. Do not get out of your vehicle. Call 911 instead.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Call 911, turn on your hazards but we don’t ask that you come outside and try to change a tire or maybe walk around or find out where you’re at if you’re lost,” Martinez said.

In case of an emergency during the rainstorm it’s important to know who to call when a tree falls or the lights go out. For after hours emergencies that number is 661-327-7111.

Below is a list of other numbers to call in case of emergencies during the storm:

Blocked Storm Drains M-F, 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. 661-326-3111

Downed Trees/Branches M-F, 6:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. 661-326-3866

Street Light/Traffic Signal Outage M-F, 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. 661-326-3781

After Hours Emergency 661-327-7111