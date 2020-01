Pine and fir trees by Lake Tahoe in stormy spring day with snow on the distant Sierra Nevada Mountains

lAKE TAHOE (KNTV) — One person has died and at least one person has been seriouslyinjured following an avalanche at Alpine Meadows ski resort near Lake Tahoe, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said today.

The department said there are still “several unaccounted victims.”

Placer County Sheriff’s deputies are currently responding to an avalanche that occurred at Alpine Meadows this morning. Search and Rescue is responding as well, as there are several unaccounted victims. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/F0UwdNbG5w — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) January 17, 2020

Sheriff’s deputies and search and rescue teams are responding to the resort, according to the sheriff’s office.