Several Tehachapi roads to be closed at midnight due to snow and ice

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Several roads in Tehachapi are expected to be closed at midnight tonight due to snow and ice.

The following roads are expected to be closed: Tehachapi Willow Springs Road from Highline Road to Backus Road; Water Canyon Road, south of Highline Road; Banducci Road from Alps Drive to Pellisier Road; Oak Creek Road from Koch Street to Tehachapi Willow Springs Road and Cameron Road from Highway 58 to Tehachapi Willow Springs Road.

Jerry Avenue from Edna Street to Lupine Street, is already closed due to a need for a power pole replacement and should be reopened on January 21.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes and sign up for email alerts at https://bit.ly/2RscZvd to be notified when the closures are lifted.