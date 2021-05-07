Several road closures scheduled through Bakersfield next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are several road closures scheduled throughout Bakersfield this weekend and next week.

Westside Parkway – Friday, May 7

The Westside Parkway on-ramp from eastbound Mohawk Street is scheduled to close Friday at 8:30 a.m. The closure is needed to repair a streetlight in the area that was recently damaged in a collision, according to city officials.

Closure of the righthand lane on the eastbound off-ramp from Westside Parkway to the Truxtun extension is needed. The closure will begin at 9 a.m. Work in the area will require the use of a crane. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes if possible and to be prepared for delays in the area.

Repairs are expected to be completed by 11:30 a.m. Lanes will then be reopened.

Northbound Highway 99 – Sunday, May 9

Nighttime closures are scheduled for northbound Highway 99 from Ming Avenue to Highway 58. The closures will take place on Saturday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. alternating the three lanes, with at least one lane remaining open at all times.

The on-ramps at Ming Avenue and Wible Road will also be closed during that time. Northbound Highway 99 to eastbound Highway 58 is also scheduled to close.

The closures are needed for re-striping work.

California Avenue – Thursday, May 13

California Avenue is scheduled to close in both directions between Easton Drive and Marella Way on Thursday, May 13 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Traffic will be routed using Oak Street to Truxtun Avenue to Mohawk Street if travelling west and Mohawk Street to Truxtun Avenue to Oak Street if traveling east.

The closure is needed for bridge work.

Construction schedules may change at any moment without notice due to unforeseen circumstances.