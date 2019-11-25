Several residents displaced following Taft apartment fire

TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters worked to put out a fire an apartment building that displaced several residents Monday morning in Taft.

Firefighters were called to the 600 block of Woodrow Street just after 11 a.m. after getting multiple reports of a fire at an eight unit complex.

Photo: Kern County Fire Department

Smoke and flames were coming from one of the units and firefighters were able to keep flames from spreading to other units. the department said.

One person complained of symptoms of smoke inhalation and was treated at the scene.

The Red Cross is helping people who were displaced by the fire.

Damage was estimated at $35,000.