Several people injured in deputy-involved collision in downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several people were injured this morning, including a deputy, after a Cadillac sedan collided with a Kern County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle in downtown Bakersfield.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened just before 11 a.m. at 21st and L streets. The department said the deputy, as well as multiple occupants in the Cadillac, suffered injuries from the crash. The severity of the injuries is unknown at this time.

The cause of the collision is under investigation, the department said. This article will be updated if more information is provided.