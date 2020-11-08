Election Coverage    •    Politics News    •    Click Here for Election Results
Several people injured after vehicle rolls over into ditch on Hwy. 223

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — Several people have been injured after a vehicle overturned and ended up in a ditch on Highway 223 at General Beale Road.

The California Highway Patrol said the accident happened just after 7 a.m. The department said the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll over. The vehicle landed on its wheels in a nearby ditch.

One person was temporarily pinned inside the vehicle as a result of the accident. The CHP said the driver and three passengers suffered minor to moderate injuries due to the crash.

This article will be updated if more information becomes available.

