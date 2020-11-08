Several people injured after vehicle rolls over into ditch on Hwy. 223

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — Several people have been injured after a vehicle overturned and ended up in a ditch on Highway 223 at General Beale Road.

The California Highway Patrol said the accident happened just after 7 a.m. The department said the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll over. The vehicle landed on its wheels in a nearby ditch.

One person was temporarily pinned inside the vehicle as a result of the accident. The CHP said the driver and three passengers suffered minor to moderate injuries due to the crash.

