BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least three mobile homes, several vehicles, and a barn in Rosamond caught fire Thursday evening.

A call for a possible fire involving a shed or trailer came in at about 5:01 p.m. Several agencies, including LA County Fire, on are on scene, according to PulsePoint.

The area is experiencing windy conditions, according to the CHP traffic incident page.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.