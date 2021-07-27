Several memorials in honor of fallen Kern County deputy happening this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several memorials are being held this week in honor of fallen Kern County Deputy Phillip Campas.

Tonight, there will be a community prayer service to support law enforcement and first responders from 7:30-8:20 p.m. at the Liberty Bell, located at 1415 Truxtun Ave. in downtown Bakersfield.

Wasco community members are holding their own vigil for Campas at 8 p.m. tonight at 749 7th St.

On Friday, there will be a memorial parade that will begin at 6 p.m. at Chuy’s on Rosedale Highway and make its way to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office headquarters at 1350 Norris Rd. At 8 p.m., the Kern County First Responders Support Group and The Thin Line Foundation are hosting a vigil at the headquarters.