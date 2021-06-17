Several local McDonald’s locations hosting drive-up hiring event on June 23

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — McDonald’s announced they have new local job opportunities and are hosting a drive-up hiring event on June 23 to help fill those positions.

Drive-up hiring opportunities will be held at several McDonald’s locations on Wednesday in Bakersfield and one in Delano from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Participating McDonald’s Locations:

Bakersfield

11150 Stockdale Hwy.

2701 White Ln.

6707 Panama Ln.

Delano

907 Cecil Ave.

The company also announced they have implemented more than 50 new COVID-19 safety protocols. The new procedures include wellness and temperature checks, social distancing floor stickers, protective barriers at order points and masks and gloves for employees. Employees will also undergo additional training.

To start an application, text “apply” to 36453 or show up Wednesday for an in-person interview.

For more information, visit McDonalds.com/careers.