Several local events on tap to celebrate American Heart Month

The American Heart Association Kern County Division is celebrating American Heart Month in February with several local events.

The goal of the events is to raise awareness about heart disease and stroke, especially awareness for women. Here’s a full list of events next month, the first of which starts Saturday.

Paint the Town Red

This event starts Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Padre Hotel. Heart health supporters, survivors and members of the AHA Kern County Division will kick off Heart Month by painting downtown Bakersfield red with ribbons and signs.

Honk for Hearts

Health advocates, supporters, survivors, the Bakersfield College Cheer Squad and representatives from the American Heart Association will rally the drivers to honk their horn as they pass by in support of heart and brain health.

This event will take place on Thursday between 5:30 and 8 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Jim Burke Ford, located at 2001 Oak St. The 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. time will include free blood-pressure screenings and hands-only CPR training.

Kern County Go Red for Women Luncheon

The luncheon will be held on Thursday from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at the Bakersfield Marriott, located at 801 Truxtun Ave. The luncheon will also include a fashion show. Prior to the luncheon, a health and wellness expo will take place from 9 a.m. to noon.

The event raises money to support the AHA’s programs regarding women’s heart health.

National Wear Red Day

On Feb. 7, Kern County residents, businesses, health care providers and community leaders are encouraged to wear red and share photos of themselves on social media using the hashtag #KernCountyGoesRed.

Downtown Goes Red Business Judging

Also on Feb. 7, volunteers with the AHA Kern County Division will view, judge and award prizes to businesses for special window displays in honor of Heart Month. This will take place from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the Padre Hotel, 1702 18th St.

For more information on any of the events, call 661-327-1173.