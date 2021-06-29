Several local 4th of July events on tap this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Fourth of July holiday is fast approaching, and several cities and other organizations are holding events this weekend.

Here’s a look at some of the local events that are on tap as well as a listing of which stores will be open during the holiday.

Bakersfield: The city will be holding a free fireworks show at 9:15 p.m. at the Park at River Walk, located at 11298 Stockdale Hwy. Musical accompaniment for the show will be provided by 97.3 The Bull. Attendees can tune their radios to that station during the fireworks show for the simulcast.

Delano: A free 4th of July Community Dinner/Truck Show will be held on Saturday from 5-10 p.m. at 600 First Ave. There will be a fireworks show, a pop-up community market, raffles and more. Free food will be provided to the first 200 people.

Taft: The Taft Chamber of Commerce is holding a 4th of July Sunday Funday, which begins at 4 p.m. at Franklin Field Park. The event will include booths, food vendors, bounce houses, kids’ activities and more. The fireworks show starts at 9 p.m.

Tehachapi: The city is hosting several events throughout the day on Sunday. Here is the schedule: All-American 5K at 7 a.m., Ed Grimes Memorial Pancake Breakfast at 8 a.m., craft and food booths at Central Park at 11 a.m., flag-raising and national anthem at noon, Bad Bulls bull-riding event at 6 p.m. and lastly a fireworks display at 9 p.m. on the north side of the Tehachapi Municipal Airport, located at 314 N. Hayes St.

Open Stores

Here are just some of the stores that will be open on Sunday:

Albertson’s: Stories will be open normal hours, which are from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Best Buy: Stores will be open regular hours, which are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Home Depot: Stores will be open 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Fourth of July, matching the usual Sunday hours.

Kohl’s: Stores will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Lowe’s: Lowe’s stores will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Macy’s: Most Macy’s stores will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fourth of July.

Sam’s Club: Sam’s club will be open on July 4 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus members and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Club members.

Target: Target is open on Fourth of July during normal business hours: 8 a.m to 10 p.m.

Trader Joe’s: Trader Joe’s stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Walmart: Walmart will be open on Fourth of July during regular hours: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.