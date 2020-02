BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Several guns were recovered on Sunday after police executed a search warrant at a home in the 600 block of Easter Street.

Bakersfield Police officers seized a reported stolen short-barreled shotgun, an additional shotgun, two pistols, and an AK-style assault rifle. Various types of ammunition were also found.

Officers arrested 33-year-old Anthony Rede.

Rede was booked for weapons and gang charges.