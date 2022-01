GRAPEVINE, Calif. (KGET) — Three earthquakes hit the Grapevine in the early morning hours on Thursday between 2:15 a.m. and 3:12 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The epicenter of the largest earthquake hit about 27 miles south of Downtown Bakersfield.

The largest was a 3.5 magnitude, the second was a 2.8 magnitude and the third was a 2.6 magnitude.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.

The Grapevine is located about 30 miles south of Bakersfield.