Several dogs escape Animal Care Center after overnight break-in

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several dogs from the Animal Care Center in south Bakersfield are on the loose after the center was broken into overnight.

Julie Johnson, executive director of the center, said the break-in happened at around 1 a.m. More than 20 dogs in the intake area were let loose, with 10 actually managing to escape the facility. Nothing appears to have been taken from the center.

Johnson said nine animals are still missing. A German Shepherd was killed at around 2 a.m. after being hit by a train in the area of Mount Vernon Avenue and Edison Highway. However, it has not been confirmed at this time whether this was one of the missing dogs.

No one has been arrested in connection to the break-in.

